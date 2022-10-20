'6 Mile Chedda Grove' gang member linked to 2015 slayings pleads guilty

A Detroit gang member has pleaded guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old innocent bystander as part of a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Edwin Mills was arrested in 2016 in connection with the case. As a part of his plea, Mills admitted to participating in the deaths.

On Dec. 1, 2015, a shooting outside a Detroit store left a 21-year-old male driver and 13-year-old female passenger dead. A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old were injured, authorities reported.

Court records show Mills has admitted to membership in the "6 Mile Chedda Grove" gang, which operates on the city's east side and "is a violent organization responsible for murders, assaults, robberies and narcotics trafficking in the Detroit metropolitan area and in other states," federal officials said in a statement Wednesday. "The gang used violence to retaliate against rivals and to advance members’ positions within the gang."

In the 2015 incident, Mills was with another gang member when he saw a rival in a car outside a market, according to the release.

"Mills and a co-conspirator killed the rival gang member and an innocent bystander when they fired multiple shots at the vehicle," authorities said. "Mills and his fellow gang member also seriously injured two other people who had been sitting on the hood of the car at which Mills had been firing."

When investigators first arrested Mills and searched his home, they found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded “magazines” of ammunition and a bayonet, according to the release.

Mills is the last of the 11 gang members to be convicted. Ten others have previously pleaded guilty for their roles.

"Edwin Mills admitted to committing violent crimes, including murder, as a member of the 6 Mile street gang. Tragically, while retaliating against a rival gang member, Mills shot and killed an innocent 13-year-old bystander," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said Wednesday. “Two other minor children were also injured by his actions. This case represents how violent crime, particularly gun violence, devastates our community, and why I will use every resource of the federal government to bring those who commit violence to justice."

Mills' sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he faces a sentence of 25 years in prison.