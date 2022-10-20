Detroit cop pleads guilty in bribery corruption scandal linked to towing

A former Detroit police officer faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty Thursday for his role in a widespread bribery and corruption scandal involving the city's towing industry.

Daniel Vickers, 55, of Livonia, admitted conspiring with former Detroit Police Lt. John Fitzgerald Kennedy to accept money and other valuable items in exchange for favoring a towing contractor. Vickers pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy one year after being arrested and charged with multiple counts of bribery and bribery conspiracy in a 20-page federal indictment.

The indictment cites text messages, hints at secretly recorded conversations during an undercover investigation and describes a multi-year conspiracy that portrays Vickers and Kennedy as greedy co-conspirators with their hands out, allegedly demanding cash and competing for bribes both big and small, from $280 to repair a broken vehicle window, to a free BMW.

“Today’s plea represents our commitment to holding our law enforcement officers to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "Our citizens deserve nothing less."

Vickers' lawyer, Vincent Toussaint, could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Vickers is the latest public official in Metro Detroit convicted amid a prolonged federal assault on corruption. In the last dozen years, more than 110 labor leaders, politicians, police officers and bureaucrats have been charged with federal corruption-related crimes, according to a database built by The Detroit News.

He is the fourth person to plead guilty in connection with “Operation Northern Hook," a broader FBI investigation of bribery, extortion and fraud within City Hall and municipal towing operations that has embroiled Councilman Scott Benson and former Councilwoman Janeé Ayers. Their homes and City Hall offices, and the homes of their chiefs of staff, were searched during high-profile raids last year but they have not been charged with wrongdoing.

The alleged conspiracy lasted from October 2018 to March 2021. During a five-month period in 2018, Vickers received $3,400 in bribes from the towing company, prosecutors alleged, while Kennedy received more than $14,000 in cash, cars and car repairs from the unidentified towing company and an undercover federal agent.

“Daniel Vickers used his official position to personally benefit himself. His actions are not in keeping with the integrity and professionalism exhibited by the Detroit Police Department day in and day out,” said James Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office, in a statement.

Former Councilman André Spivey, 48, has pleaded guilty and is serving a two-year federal prison sentence for receiving almost $36,000 in bribes. Kennedy, 57, who was in charge of rooting out department misconduct, pleaded guilty to pocketing bribes in August and is awaiting a possible prison sentence while another former Detroit Officer, Alonzo Jones, 56, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison in June.

“The actions of these former officers are completely unacceptable for a Detroit police officer,” Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement. “It is a top priority of my administration to ensure that Detroit citizens can rely on our officers to act ethically.”

Vickers, meanwhile, made an emotional appearance in court after being arrested last year.

He spent part of his initial appearance in court with his hands clasped in a prayer pose, cried and professed his innocence.

"I did not do this," Vickers said three times.

Vickers resigned in November, according to police officials.

Prosecutors allege Kennedy and Vickers conspired to accept bribes in exchange for steering towing work to an unidentified towing company. The move violated city towing rules and an ordinance that bars companies from receiving referrals if they are not included in the department’s towing rotation.

Amid a series of alleged payoffs, the towing company official, listed in the indictment as "Tower A," sought assurances that the illegal benefits would result in favored treatment from police officials, prosecutors contend.

In response, the government alleges, Vickers told Tower A that Vickers was Kennedy's alleged "go-between," and that Kennedy would have told Vickers if Tower A had any problems with the police department.

In November 2017, Vickers reassured the towing official that he did not have to worry about the police department’s integrity unit investigating the company, the government alleged.

The towing official said he would give Kennedy and Vickers free cars.

“Yeah, if I know I’m good, if I know I’m good, I’m gonna line them up,” the towing figure said. “I got two, two for (Kennedy’s) kids and the one for you. He's got a Chrysler 200, the Fusion, and the Beamer.”

Three months later, in January 2018, Vickers reassured the towing official. Vickers told the tower he "ain't got no problems," according to the indictment.

Vickers could be impatient when demanding bribes, according to the indictment. He asked the towing official for free carpet on March 1, 2018, the government alleged.

"I really want to get on this carpet thing, because my … even my wife's f------ with me a little bit about that," Vickers said.

"Oh, the carpet?" the tower said. "I'm gonna get the carpet handled right now. I'll get it handled. You don't gotta talk to no one, or whatever, just pick out the carpet you want, take a picture of it, and then I'll handle it from there. You know how many square footage and all that you need …"

Three days later, carpet installation was finalized, and Vickers confirmed he would help steer work to the towing figure's company, according to the government.

"… I will do whatever I can to return the favor," Vickers said. "That's why I call u GODFATHER."

