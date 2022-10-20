Detroit police seek tips on suspect in west side home invasion

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion Tuesday on the city's west side.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect broke into a home in the 18900 block of Snowden Street near West Outer Drive and Seven Mile at about 3:30 p.m. Officials said the suspect broke into the home, took miscellaneous items, and then fled on foot. No one was home at the time of the incident, they said.

Detectives released an image of the suspect captured by a security camera.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the home invasion should call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

