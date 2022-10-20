Detroit-themed float unveiled for Thanksgiving Day Parade in city

When America's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off next month in Detroit, the city has a prominent spot in all the festivities.

The 96th annual event is themed" Our Great City! Detroit!!" And the centerpiece as it rolls down Woodward Avenue on Nov. 24 matches.

The coordinators, the Parade Company and Gardner White, on Wednesday unveiled the float “It All Starts Here!” debuting in the procession.

The colorful piece represents some “firsts” in Detroit: the first tri-colored traffic light, urban freeway, mile of paved road in America, police dispatch radio and Van Gogh painting to enter a museum collection.

Designed and built by Parade Company artists, the nearly 100-foot-long float also celebrates Detroit as the birthplace of techno and Gardner White.

Parade-goers will see elements of that history: spinning music records 6 feet in diameter with labels featuring founding artists of the local electronic music movement; animated screens on a mixing board; illuminated traffic lights; a Gardner White chair that rises up to 25 feet high; and what is touted as Detroit’s largest coney dog, topping out at 5 feet long, officials said.

"I'm glad it was a Detroit theme," said Angela Hill, who along with her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, were invited to the unveiling Wednesday. "Detroit is coming back. It’s awesome. I love it."

Brooklyn and her dance team from Deborah’s Stage Door in Rochester Hills are slated to join the parade. She noticed the eye-catching details on the float that will accompany them.

"I also liked the kids who were sitting on top" of a couch in the back, reading a book, Brooklyn said.

The Hills and others joined the family-friendly activities as hundreds of Gardner White employees gathered at the Parade Company to show off the piece.

"Our Gardner White family looks forward to Thanksgiving morning in Detroit with great excitement along with the millions of families across Michigan and the United States," said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White, which became the parade's presenting sponsor in 2020. "Partnering with The Parade Company every year to officially kick off the holiday season with Michigan's most iconic event is a privilege and a thrill."

More than 30 artisans and team members were involved in the process to build the float, representatives said. Designs started in March.

"Gardner White is a very special part of The Parade Company family and we have a remarkable partnership of celebrating everything great about our city and state," president and CEO Tony Michaels said.

The parade launches at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and airs on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) for about two hours. It is also broadcast on more than 185 television markets across the country.

University of Michigan "Fab Five" basketball legend Jalen Rose and the Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the NAACP's Detroit Chapter, will serve as grand marshals.