Detroit woman, 56, accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandchild

A 2-year-old child is in stable condition after she was allegedly stabbed Thursday morning by her 56-year-old grandmother, police said.

Officers were called at about 1:40 a.m. to a home in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive near Interstate 75 and East Warren Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Police said they took the suspect in the stabbing, the child's grandmother, into custody.

They said the investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing further information at this time.

