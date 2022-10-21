Detroit grandma charged with stabbing 2-year-old boy

Detroit — A Detroit woman has been charged with child abuse in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandson, officials announced Friday.

Detroit police were sent at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive for a report of a stabbing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

They found a 2-year-old boy bleeding from the right side of his head, according to the release.

Medics took the child to the hospital. His injuries were not fatal.

Police believe the boy's grandmother, Alisha Caver, 56, stabbed the toddler multiple times in the head with a knife, prosecutors said.

Caver was charged with first-degree child abuse, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

kberg@detroitnews.com