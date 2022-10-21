Police wrap up landfill search for girl's body, continue investigation

Detroit — The search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster in a Macomb County landfill has wrapped up, but the investigation into her homicide continues with detectives convinced the girl remains buried somewhere in the mountain of trash, Detroit Police officials said Friday.

Operation Zion was launched May 31 after Detroit Police detectives learned the Eastpointe High School student had been killed Jan. 4 and her body likely entombed in a Detroit dumpster that was emptied in the expansive Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township.

After hundreds of hours, about 7,500 tons of debris inspected and nearly $1 million spent, the decision was made to shut down the operation on Oct. 2.

During a press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, Detroit Police Chief James White praised the search team of about 50 Detroit police officers who volunteered for the overtime details sifting through debris. The chief said he will formally give commendations to the search team members "at a later date."

"All those men and women who volunteered to spend their summer working at a literal dump site looking for this young lady to bring her home to her family ... I can't say enough about them," White said. He added that the decision to dig for the girl's body "was the right thing to do."

Although the searchers didn't find Zion's body, Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said he's convinced her body is in the landfill. McGinnis said Zion's cousin, 23-year-old Jaylin Brazier, told detectives he'd dumped Zion's body in a dumpster that was emptied in the landfill.

When asked during Friday's press briefing whether it was possible that Brazier lied, McGinnis said, "No, it's not. Because we were unsuccessful in this recovery, it does not take away from the evidence that she's there (in the landfill). We knew going in that this was going to be very challenging, and we did what we could. But there's just so much evidence supporting that (Zion) is there (in the landfill)."

Brazier has not been charged with Zion's murder, although McGinnis Friday said he remained a suspect. Detroit police submitted a warrant request in January seeking murder charges, although it was returned for more investigation, which McGinnis said is ongoing. He said another meeting is scheduled to discuss the case with prosecutors in two weeks.

In a case McGinnis said was "related" to the Zion investigation, Brazier was convicted of lying to a police officer and will remain in prison at least until December 2023, McGinnis said.

Detroit Police Sgt. Shannon Jones of the Missing Persons Unit, who spearheaded the search for Zion, said Friday that the team initially started with a 100 foot by 100 foot area that eventually grew to 125 feet by 150 feet, "and we reached depths of 45 to 50 feet," she said.

The first phase of the detail entailed preparing the area for the search, which commenced June 15. After the Operation was shut down Oct. 3, officers continued searching the landfill as they dismantled equipment. The final phase, Oct. 10-13, involved finishing the site cleanup and debriefing.

The detail, which was staffed by employees from Detroit's police, fire and public works departments who volunteered for the overtime shifts, was extended in August and September.

Jones said the crew searched about 3,500 truckloads of material, with each load weighing about 4,200 lbs. The searches sifted through about 7,500 tons, or 15 million pounds of trash, she said.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation raised $453,000 in donations to help with food, material and other costs. White said including personnel costs, Operation Zion cost "close to $1 million."

"They just did incredible work, and they will be acknowledged," White said of the search team. "It's the first time we've ever done anything like this in this department, and the commitment of the volunteers was truly amazing."

