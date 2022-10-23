Detroit woman accused of stabbing grandson arraigned on first-degree child abuse charge

A Detroit woman was arraigned Sunday on child abuse charges in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandson.

Alisha Caver, 56, was arraigned at Detroit's 36th District Court on a first-degree child abuse charge, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Detroit Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive around 1:39 a.m. Thursday. They found the 2-year-old victim, Caver's grandson, bleeding from the right side of his head, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Caver allegedly stabbed her grandson multiple times in the head with a knife, according to the prosecutor's office. She was taken into custody on Thursday.

Caver was given a $10,000 bond and ordered to not make contact with the victim. She has a bond redetermination hearing scheduled for Wednesday and her probable cause hearing will be on Oct. 31.

hmackay@detroitnews.com