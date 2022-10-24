Detroit police at scene of barricaded gunman

Detroit police were at the scene of a barricaded gunman whose girlfriend remained in the house after a domestic dispute became violent Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 6:20 p.m. about a person with a weapon at a home in the 19300 block of Schaefer Highway between Vassar Drive and Seven Mile Road on the city's west side, according to a video posted to Detroit Police Department's Facebook page shortly before 11 p.m.

A man, 58, and his girlfriend, 53, were fighting in the living room of the house; the dispute escalated when a small hand gun was produced, according to Capt. Michael DiCicco. The uncle of the woman struggled with the man to disarm him and the gun went off. The bullet hit the man who later barricaded himself in the house in his thigh.

After the gunshots, the uncle and his wife escaped the house, DiCicco said. The boyfriend and girlfriend remained in the house with the gun.

"We have units surrounding the house," said DiCicco. "We are attempting to make contact ... so far, to no avail."

"We are trying to resolve this peacefully."

The only contact that police had with the man was when he came out on the porch and shouted at police officers surrounding the perimeter of the house. DiCicco said the man made a comment, "I am not going back to prison."

He said the man had past robbery and violent assault, and petty crime offenses.

After the man went back into the house, he turned off all the lights.

Police said they had a special response team, and planned to stay on the scene until it was resolved.

"We are trying to make sure this is done peacefully and nonviolently," DiCicco said, "but we do have the concern of the victim that is the house with him. We are going to try and get this done without any kind of injuries."

Police asked residents in the area to remain inside and travelers to avoid the area.

The incident comes less than a week after a lengthy standoff that ended peacefully on the city's west side when the suspect surrendered.

Officers were called to a home in the 11700 block of Plainview at around 8 p.m. Oct. 18 after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance, said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. The standoff ended early Oct. 19.

Another incident, on the 7700 block of Artesian near Tireman Avenue, that began at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19, involved police negotiating the peaceful surrender of a woman believed to be in her 30s who barricaded herself in a home on the city's west side for more than eight hours after allegedly attacking her boyfriend.

In that case, "a history of mental illness" was involved, Hayes said then.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com