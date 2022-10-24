Second barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west side ends, another continues

One of two barricaded gunmen standoffs in Detroit ended early Monday as police cleared the house where a man held them at bay and where a woman was found dead in the driveway, but authorities have yet to arrest the suspect.

Michigan State Police saidauthorities did not locate any suspects in a house in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa near Livernois Avenue and Elmhurst Street on the city's west side. They also said it has been turned over to Detroit police for their investigation.

Detroit Police Capt. Aric Tosqui told reporters that officers were called to the Santa Rosa location at about 2:50 a.m. They arrived and found a deceased victim lying in the driveway of a home. He said witnesses were trying to help the victim and they told officers the suspect was inside the home.

Tosqui also said there may be a second shooting victim in a hospital.

Detroit Police Chief James White said a woman in her 20s was killed and another woman, who is in her 30s, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is stable.

"There was some kind of dispute at the location," White said. "It appears there was a party at the home last night and the suspect became upset. At some point, the dispute escalated and ultimately led to gunfire, and one victim was fatally shot and the second (was wounded.)"

The house is a multi-family home and police did not want to "get into a shoot out with this person," the chief said. "And we did not know how many people were in the house."

Police were able to get everyone out of the home and the suspect ultimately escaped, he said. "We found out after the state police flew a drone with a camera into the home," White said.

The chief said investigators have identified the suspect as Keyon Field, 23. White said he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call police instead.

Field is currently on probation for carrying a concealed weapon, police said. He is also wanted on several bench warrants.

Another barricaded gunman standoff in the 19300 block of Schaefer Highway between Vassar Drive and Seven Mile on the city's west side, meanwhile, continued Monday morning into its 13th hour. It started at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

