Pet Supplies Plus float joins America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

The Detroit News

America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit next month is set to feature a furrier addition.

When the 96th procession presented by Gardner White returns on Nov. 24, Pet Supplies Plus debuts its first parade float.

Officials unveiled “Let the Pets Play On!” Monday.

Designed and built by Parade Company artists, the piece showcases a 12-foot-tall Great Dane as well as a Pet Supplies Plus team member with a white umbrella cockatoo, Phoebe, the "Chief Bird Officer," riding on his shoulder that elevates 25 feet; and replicas of toys found at company stores, representatives said in a statement.

It also has the distinction of being the first float in parade history to have three television screens used to animate fish tanks and small animal habitats.

“We are proud to welcome Pet Supplies Plus to The Parade Company family,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company. "As a Michigan-based company, Pet Supplies Plus is a household name and a great part of our community. It will be a thrill to see their beautiful float make its way down Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning."

Launched in Redford Township in 1988 and headquartered in Livonia, Pet Supplies Plus is the nation’s largest independent pet store, with more than 630 sites across 40 states , according to the release.

During the unveiling Monday, the company hosted an adopt-a-pet event featuring the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control, spotlighting their local shelters and rescue efforts. "The city of Detroit is our home, and the relationships and partnerships we have been able to build and create with organizations like The Parade Company are extremely valuable to us,” said Emily Lange, social media marketing lead at Pet Supplies Plus. “Being part of such an amazing tradition not only in Detroit, but across the nation is so important to us here at Pet Supplies Plus and we are so excited for the community and our neighbors to see our new "Let the Pets Play On" float and cannot wait for the big day!"The parade themed "Our Great City! Detroit!!" launches at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and airs on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) for about two hours. It is also broadcast on more than 185 television markets nationwide.

Parade shows are also broadcast on 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith and Audacy WOMC 104.3.