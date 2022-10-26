Shooting suspect remains at large two days after police standoff

Keyon Fields, a 23-year-old police believe may have been involved with the fatal shooting of one woman and injuring another, remains at large after a police standoff Monday, said Detroit Police.

Officers responded to a house on the 12100 block of Santa Rosa near Livernois Avenue and Elmhurst Street around 2:50 a.m. Monday. Officers found a deceased woman in her 20s lying in the driveway and witnesses said the suspect was inside the home. Another victim, a woman in her 30s, sustained a gunshot wound and was in stable condition on Monday.

After a standoff with the suspect police searched the home and found it empty. Fields, who was out on probation for carrying a concealed weapon, is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe there was a party at the home and that a dispute escalated to gunfire. Anyone who sees Fields should call the police and not approach him.

