Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc 18-year-old to stand trial for murder

Detroit — Before a Grand Blanc 18-year-old was found dead in the basement of an apartment complex in Detroit, he and several friends, including the man accused of killing him, spent the entire weekend partying and drinking, according to witness testimony.

Jacob Hills, 18, was party-hopping with his friends Avion Sanders, 23, and David Hall, 17, and Suriaka Ramos, the woman Sanders was dating, the weekend of July 23, Hall and Ramos testified Thursday during the preliminary exam for Sanders. Sanders is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Hills' death.

Around 1 a.m. July 24, Sanders, Hills, Hall and Ramos ended up parked in front of a Detroit apartment complex on Warren Street, Hall and Ramos testified. Sanders went inside, then came back outside and told Hills to come inside with him, Hall said.

Sanders and Hills left with the pistol Hills had bought about four hours prior, Hall said. They went inside and Hall and Ramos stayed outside. Hall walked around another building and felt uneasy, so he texted 10 friends his location, he testified.

Hills' AR-15 was in a bag in the trunk, Hall said. Hills had received it as a graduation present several days before his death, Hall said. Hills' mother, Sadie Hills, told the Detroit News after her son's death that he had bought the AR-15 that day in preparation for boot camp with the National Guard.

Hall and Ramos were both drunk and had different estimates on how long Sanders and Hills were gone, but both said he came back after a short period of time — alone.

Sanders was carrying Hills' phone and the Balenciaga shoes that Hills had been wearing when he went into the building, Hall said. Ramos said they had ended up with the shoes after a fight at a party in Royal Oak the night before. He did not have Hills' gun with him. Sanders asked where the keys were and Hall said they were with Hills, as it was his car they had been driving.

Sanders went back inside and came out about 20 seconds later with the keys, Hall said. He looked stressed and was breathing fast, Hall said.

Hall asked where Hills was, and Sanders told him he was "in the house chilling with some white girls," Hall said. Sanders asked if he wanted to check on Hills, but Hall asked him instead to drop him off somewhere.

Sanders dropped Hall off at a Dearborn Heights hookah lounge and Hall called a friend to get home from there, he testified. Before he left, he said he saw Ramos put the shoes Hills had been wearing into a plastic bag.

Sanders told Ramos he "caught a spider," which scared Ramos, she said. She understood that to mean he had "caught a body."

"He's not gonna say that if (Hills is) hanging out with a bunch of white girls," Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Kehoe said.

Sanders' attorney, Nicole James, said there was no evidence Sanders hadn't been given permission to take the gun. James said witnesses didn't hear any shots fired, nor did they see blood on Sanders.

Sanders called Hall later that night, around 3 a.m., and asked Hall what he thought about the night. Hall said he was very intoxicated and did not clearly remember the conversation.

Sanders left Hills' car at the hookah lounge, which is where Dearborn Heights police found it the next day.

Though everything seemed "out of the ordinary" to him, he didn't contact anyone after they left without Hills, Hall said. He yelled for Hills once before they left and texted him the next day, but did not hear from him, he said. Hills' father called him at about 4 p.m. July 24 asking about his son.

That call came about an hour after Dearborn Heights police found Hills' vehicle at the hookah bar while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Early the next day, July 25, police found Hills' body in the basement of a residence in the 22330 block of West Warren, according to prosecutors. He had been shot three times.

"We don't know why they went into this apartment complex," Kehoe said. "Sanders took the gun from Hills, went into the apartment and Mr. Hills was shot three times, never to come out alive. ... He took his gun, he took his phone and he took his shoes."

One of Sanders' coworkers who testified Thursday said Sanders had told him he "killed a white boy." The man was reluctant to testify and Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Kehoe had to pry the information out of him. He denied giving a statement to police and signing it, even after Kehoe showed him the signed statement.

The coworker said Sanders told him he killed the white boy with his own gun, which is consistent with Hall's testimony that Sanders and Hills left the car with the pistol Hills had bought that day.

Sanders was remanded to jail. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny, possession of a firearm as a felon and three counts of felony firearm.

At the time of Hills' death, Sanders was wanted by police after failing to appear for a Feb. 23 sentencing hearing after being convicted of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He originally had been charged with several other felonies after he barricaded himself in an apartment complex in Taylor after shooting at his girlfriend.

