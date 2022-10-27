Detroit murder suspect arrested after police chase, crash

A suspect wanted in connection with two homicides in Detroit was arrested Wednesday after leading officers on a chase through the city's west side, crashing into a vehicle and attempting a carjacking, police said.

The Detroit Police Department's Tactical Services Section had been tracking the man with help from a surveillance unit, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes told reporters.

"This individual had been eluding officers throughout the day," he said.

Learning the suspect was driving near Plymouth and Evergreen, officers initiated a traffic stop, but the man sped off, Hayes said.

The driver led officers across the west side, including "driving right through Stoepel Park," the deputy chief said.

Eventually the suspect "mis-negotiated or came to a turn he couldn’t get out of," striking another vehicle, Hayes said near the scene.

The suspect then leapt out and tried to carjack a driver in a white SUV nearby, but officers quickly apprehended him, Hayes said. "As Chief White has indicated, trigger pullers, those that are committing violent crimes against the residents here in the city: we will relentlessly pursue you. And this is exactly what you see today."

A family inside the vehicle that was struck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. "It seems they will make a speedy recovery."

The Tactical Services Section executed a search warrant on Appoline, where the suspect is believed to live, to recover evidence in the two homicides reported an hour apart on Oct. 7, said Ian Severy, commander of the DPD Metropolitan Division.

Police seized weapons, including an assault-style pistol with a 100-round drum and a semi-automatic shotgun, he said. That was in addition to a rifle and spent casings taken from the vehicle the suspect drove in the chase, he said.

The suspect remained at the Detroit Detention Center late Wednesday, Severy said. Charges were expected to be authorized through the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.