Detroit school bus driver removed after fight with student

The Detroit News

A bus driver contracted to work for the Detroit Public Schools Community District has been removed after a fight involving a student, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday on a bus that serves Carver STEM Academy on Paul Street in Detroit, the district said.

The driver is contracted through Trinity Transportation, which did not represent to a request for comment Wednesday.

"The driver was removed from DPSCD service and may face termination through the bus contractor," the district said in a statement. "The incident is also under police investigation by the DPSCD Police Department."

Other details were not released.

Fox 2 reported the incident involved a seventh grader at the school and was recorded in a video posted on TikTok. The girl's family told the station the driver attacked after telling her to sit down.