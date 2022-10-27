Michigan State Police probe shooting on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday on northbound Southfield Freeway at Seven Mile in Detroit.

Troopers were called at about 12:40 a.m. by a motorist who said another driver fired shots at him while on the freeway.

The victim told state police that he was driving a green Chevy Suburban in the Southfield Freeway's left lane when a white Chevy Suburban with an unknown plate pulled up alongside him in the center lane and fired multiple shots at his vehicle. He then said he saw the suspected driver's vehicle exit the freeway at Seven Mile Rd.

State police said the victim drove to Northwestern Highway near 12 Mile Road, pulled over and called 911.

Troopers arrived and spoke to the motorist, officials said. No rounds struck the victim, but he suffered some minor cuts due to shattered glass. Police also found 10 bullet holes in the victim's vehicle and investigators took possession of the vehicle to examine it for evidence.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez