Suspect sought in fatal shooting at Detroit hotel

Detroit police are working to find a suspect they have identified in a slaying last week at a city hotel.

Officers were called to the Travel Inn on the 11500 block of Harper around 12:20 p.m. Oct. 18 and found a 42-year-old woman fatally shot, investigators said in a statement.

The business is a Project Green Light partner and captured the suspect, Dennis Miller, on camera, according to the notice.

The 30-year-old was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “SECURITY” in white lettering on the front, dark blue jeans or sweatpants and a surgical mask.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.