Detroit man who sexually abused children sentenced to 35 years

A Detroit man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison in connection with filming himself sexually abusing three young children, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Nathanal Pace, now 27, was arrested in December 2019 after police received tips that someone in his home had been trading child pornography online using a cloud-based storage service and a social media app, federal officials said in a statement.

Homeland Security investigators identified the suspect as Pace and executed a search warrant. During the search, Pace admitted to sexually assaulting multiple children, and creating child pornography.

Authorities soon learned Pace had sexually assaulted multiple children and "also had an enormous electronic library of child sexually abusive materials — too large to count," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a sentencing memo filed this month. "During his interview, Pace admitted that he used his friend’s children to his sexual advantage. Over time, he groomed them by giving them candy, showing them pornographic materials, and wrestling around with them."

Pace eventually pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy in January 2019 while recording himself on a cellphone. He also pleaded guilty to filming himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl in December 2019, records show

"These horrific acts strike at the very fabric of our communities. It is my hope that today’s sentencing can bring some measure of closure to those senselessly victimized by these crimes,” said Angie Salazar, HSI Detroit special agent in charge. "HSI Detroit and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively investigate child exploitation and bring predators like Pace to justice."