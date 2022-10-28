Threat sparks lockdown at Detroit's Southeastern High

Many Metro Detroit school districts dealt with threats this week, including Detroit's Southeastern High School, which went into lockdown on Friday after school officials received a call of an active shooter in the school.

The school, located in East Village, followed protocol and implemented a lockdown, spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson said. Police searched the school, found no evidence of a shooter and the lockdown was lifted.

Wilson said the police are actively investigating who made the false threat.

In the same week Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting last year at Oxford High School and two people were fatally shot at a St. Louis campus, police responded to threats across southeast Michigan.

A Genesee County school district closed most of the week due to threats sent through AirDrop on student cellphones, officials announced on Tuesday.

Students at Novi High School were dismissed from classes early Wednesday after a threat found written in a bathroom prompted district officials to have the school shelter in place, officials said.

Two Dundee Middle School students accused of making a threat against their classmates Wednesday may face charges, police said. The two were released to their parents while police continue to investigate, they said.

An increased police presence greeted students and staff at Oxford Middle School Thursday morning after district officials say they got word of rumors circulating about plans to bring a gun to school and a possible shooting.

