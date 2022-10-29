Detroit police arrest suspect in double shooting
Detroit police have taken into custody a suspect in a double shooting that left one woman dead.
Keyon Fields, 23, turned himself in to authorities on Friday. Police released no further details.
Officers responded at 2:50 a.m. Monday to a house on the 12100 block of Santa Rosa.
Officers found a dead woman in her 20s lying in the driveway and witnesses said the suspect was inside the home. Another victim, a woman in her 30s, sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized in stable condition on Monday.
After a standoff with the suspect, police searched the home and found it empty. Fields was out on probation for carrying a concealed weapon. Police believe there was a party at the home and that a dispute escalated to gunfire.
