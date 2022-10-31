Belle Isle conservatory to close for major upgrade

The Belle Isle conservatory in Detroit will close Nov. 14 for a $10 million renovation that will conclude a long-term project to revamp the building's upper dome, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.

"Major renovations are needed to stabilize the building to keep the conservatory open for the next century," DNR Parks and Recreation Division urban field planner Amanda Treadwell said. "Although construction will temporarily close this popular attraction, the scope of work is critical to the structural integrity of the dome, public safety and improved conditions for the plant collection."

The conservatory is a striking glass dome buildingon the interior of Belle Isle. It was designed by Albert Kahn, a famous Detroit architect, and opened in 1904. It is one of the oldest glass buildings of its era that still stands, the DNR noted.

Crews will inspect the dome's steel trusses to see whether any need to be repaired or replaced. They also will remove lead-based paint, reglaze the upper dome and update the building's ventilation system.

"Besides the recent renovations in 2019, there has not been a major capital investment to the conservatory since the 1950s," Treadwell said. "The goal with this project is to address the scope of work currently identified, ensure efficiencies in construction staging and eliminate the need to close the Palm House in the future."

The renovation project will be funded through $7.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and $2.5 million in private donations raised by the Belle Isle Conservatory.

The conservatory and outdoor gardens will close Nov. 14. The outdoor gardens will reopen in May. The building will reopen in May 2024. An "envelope wrap" will surround the dome during the construction project.

