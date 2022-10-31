Detroit City Council to vote on color-coded grading system for restaurants, bars

Detroit's City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a food-grading ordinance that would mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows.

The proposal calls for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New York. Green signs mean the establishment is in compliance with state guidelines. Yellow means the business is in the enforcement process after violations were found from multiple inspections, while red would signal the establishment is closed by order of the health department.

The three-year-long effort proposed by District 3 Council Member Scott Benson would impact 1,700 businesses in the city by "improving the level of accountability," he told The Detroit News Monday. "However, we are going to help businesses get there. Also, a yellow cannot be given in the field. Supervisors will have to approve the yellow so there has to be a conversation on the types of violations before enforcement happens."

For many business owners, the proposed ordinance has brought up a lot of confusion and they say they don't believe there needs to be a change. Meanwhile, consumers say they'd like to be assured what's happening in the kitchen is certified safe.

Food grading systems are also used in New York; Los Angeles; San Diego; San Francisco; Columbus, Ohio; and Pittsburgh.

If approved, the ordinance would require the colored placard about 7 inches by 9 inches in size be placed on the front windows by Oct. 1, 2023. It would include a QR code that takes patrons directly to the health department's website to see the business' most recent health inspection.

The proposed ordinance changed since the last time it was before council. Benson has removed the white placard and changed the wording from "shall be enforced" to "may be enforced" leaving it up to the health department's discretion to take issues on a case-by-case basis. Those who receive a yellow placard also have three days to correct it before posting.

If the ordinance was already in place, it's estimated nearly 5% or 83 restaurants in the city would qualify for a yellow placard, Benson said.

"These colors don't drive the inspection process, and the process hasn't changed," Benson said. "We're just being transparent and are being more conscious of food safety based on federal or state food standards. We don't charge fees like other states do. This is about educating restaurateurs to handle food safety and if there are mistakes, we will help you correct it."

Through conversations with business owners, Benson has worked to secure 500 food safety trainings, which he says could be permanently funded should an 11-month pilot program be successful. Starting this winter, the pilot would offer green placards to businesses while offering safety training to those that need the extra help.

The Detroit Health Department currently has 10 health inspectors, with 15 positions in the budget. If the ordinance passes, it would add two additional inspectors for a total of 17 to manage the increased load. The majority of food businesses are inspected twice, but smaller establishments like coffee shops are inspected once. Other improvements include the department's website, which would require changes to be posted within 24 hours.

Last year, three restaurants were shut down due to health issues. There were more that were operating without a business license, Benson said.

The Detroit News issued a survey to restaurant and bar owners operating in the city over the weekend. Of those that answered, two-thirds of 65 respondents said they either somewhat or totally disagree with the ordinance. They stated issues that the red color could deter or even break a business if unleashed on social media and said it would "put their fate in the hands of inspectors who may not be knowledgeable or fair in their assessments," wrote Joe Spencer, owner of Louisiana Creole Gumbo Restaurant.

"This ordinance may hurt long-standing businesses that may be operating in older buildings whose appearances may be less than newer operations, yet the food and food service is safe and of good quality," Spencer said, adding it would confuse customers. "It may send a message that restaurants in Detroit overall are operating in a sub-par method, that are less safe than suburban restaurants and give customers a sense that caution is needed when considering dining in Detroit. It may send a message that there is a food safety problem that needs to be double check. I don't know of any significant history of food-health Issues in Detroit that would make this proposed system any safer than what now exists."

To change perception that health inspectors benefit from providing citations, Benson said they've received a commitment from the health department to make sure office inspectors take customer service trainings, which is what the building safety department did with their inspectors in the early 2000s.

There is also a petition circulating for City Council to approve the ordinance, which has 95 signatures as of Monday.

"We are asking is for an improved level of accountability, transparency, and education for consumers, which will in-turn, help improve business and reduce instances of food poising and foodborne illness," Benson said.

The City Council meeting begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Watch online here.

