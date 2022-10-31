MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.

Troopers arrived and found a man's body laying in the right center lane of the freeway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appears the man had been struck multiple times by passing vehicles. They have identified the man and notified his family.

Anyone with information about the victim or the incident should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

