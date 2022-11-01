'Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks': Detroit NAACP slams voting lawsuit

A lawsuit spearheaded by the Republican candidate for Michigan's secretary of state asking a court to require Detroiters to vote or obtain absentee ballots in person "is intended to disenfranchise Black voters," the leader of the Detroit chapter of the NAACP said Tuesday.

"Halloween is over, but Kristina Karamo is still playing dirty tricks," the Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP, said at a press conference in Detroit Tuesday. "This lawsuit is geared only towards the city of Detroit, a majority African American city. It is designed to stop the effort to mobilize and drive voter participation. It is targeted in its content and racist by its intent. It is intended to disenfranchise Black voters."

The suit, a last-minute legal move before the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8, is seeking an overhaul of how Detroit runs its elections based on past criticisms of its process and unproven claims of mass fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump focused many of his Michigan claims of fraud on Detroit. The city uses absentee voter counting boards to tally absentee ballots at Huntington Place, the Detroit riverfront convention center, but its systems and policies are similar to those elsewhere in the state.

Karamo, who's running to be the state's top election official, is listed as the lead plaintiff in the suit. Five other individuals and the Election Integrity Fund and Force — a Troy-based nonprofit that has advanced unproven claims of election fraud — are the other plaintiffs.

GOP candidate's voting lawsuit targets Detroit 2 weeks before election

Though the lawsuit is likely to be unsuccessful and appears to conflict with the Michigan Constitution, which allows all Michigan residents no-reason absentee voting in-person or by mail, Karamo's goal is to make enough headlines before the election that people of color in Detroit don't vote, said Richard Mack, an attorney with the Detroit NAACP.

"That's what this Trump initiative has really been about ... to make sure that Black and Brown people are afraid to vote," Mack said. "If they could just shave off a few percentage points of absentee voters who think that because of the paper, because they read the headline, that they may have a problem with absentee voting, then that's a victory for her."

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 49% to 39% advantage against Karamo in an Oct. 26-28 poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel). But Benson's lead has tightened from a late September News-WDIV poll that showed the Detroit Democrat leading by 17 percentage points. About 7% of voters remain undecided, according to the latest Detroit News-WDIV survey, which has a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.

Anthony referenced an incident in Florida this summer when police under the direction of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrested 20 people on charges of voting illegally. In October the Tampa Bay Times released police body camera footage that showed those arrested and the police making the arrests were audibly confused as to why the arrests were taking place. Many of those arrested were Black residents who had been convicted of felonies that prevented them from voting.

The leaders at the press conference said there would be lawyers to help on Election Day, and those who encounter problems should report them to the NAACP at 313-664-2424.

