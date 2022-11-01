Detroit mom told police she kicked 3-year-old, put body in freezer when he wouldn't wake up

Detroit — A Detroit mother told police she kicked her 3-year-old son in the chest when she got frustrated with him in late March and when he wouldn't wake up the next morning, she put his body in a bag and stashed it in the basement freezer.

During Azuradee France's preliminary exam for murder and child abuse, Wayne County prosecutors played her interview with Detroit police after her son Chayse Allen's body was found in the freezer in June during a wellness check.

One night, she took it too far, she told Biddle. France was frustrated; Chayse wouldn't eat and she whipped him and kicked him in the chest. He laid down and when she went to check on him, he was OK, France said.

The next morning, she went to wake up Chayse to feed him and he wouldn't get up, France told Biddle. She was too scared to call 911 because she didn't want her other children to be taken away, she said. Two of her other kids were crying and France told them she'd "take care of it," she told Biddle.

France put her son's body in a bag, then took it to the basement and put it in the freezer, where police would discover it three months later.

France told police she would often get frustrated with Chayse, who was blind, and hit him with a belt. She abused him for several months before his death, she told Detroit Police Detective Ben Biddle.

France is charged with felony murder, first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing the death of an individual. Wayne County District Court Judge Kenneth King determined Tuesday there was enough evidence for France to stand trial in circuit court.

Chayse died of blunt force trauma to the head, said assistant Wayne County medical examiner Omar Rayes. He had two fractures in his skull, something that would take a lot of force to cause, Rayes said. It takes more force to fracture a child's skull than an adult's because kids have more water content in their skulls, he said.

France denied hitting Chayse in the head during her interview with Biddle.

Chayse's body was severely decomposed when it was found in his France's basement freezer, Detroit Police Officer Matthew McKinney testified.

Police went to France's home for a welfare check June 23 and found Chayse's body after France told an officer about it, McKinney said.

McKinney found a red, white and blue bag in the freezer and when he opened it a bit, he saw a child-sized decomposing body and a decomposing skull, he said.

During their interview, France told Biddle she didn't want Chayse, but was too scared of losing her other kids to say anything about it. She'd never had a blind child before and didn't have any help caring for her children, she said.

"He was so different," France told Biddle. "My dad wasn't supposed to bring him back to me," she said, referring to a time her children were staying with their grandfather.

France had a history of abusing children and ignoring court-ordered mental health treatment, according to court records. CPS investigated France at least five times from 2017 to 2020 and substantiated multiple reports of improper supervision and physical neglect and abuse.

At the time of her fifth child's birth in 2020, her other four kids were in foster care due to physical abuse and France's untreated mental health, according to CPS records. They were in foster care because she had pleaded guilty in 2018 to "severe physical abuse" of her 2-year-old nephew, according to CPS.

