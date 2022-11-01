Reward offered for tips on suspect who robbed mail carrier in Detroit

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to the conviction of a suspect who robbed a letter carrier with a gun last week in Detroit, officials said.

The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. last week Wednesday in the 14600 block of Northlawn Street near Livernois and Fenkell Avenue in Detroit, according to the service.

After robbing the letter carrier, the suspect ran east on Eaton Avenue, the service said.

They said the suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue and black striped pajama pants, and a black neck gaiter. Officials also said his weapon was described as a semi-automatic pistol, possibly green in color.

Anyone who has information about the incident, or the suspect, or sees him should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez