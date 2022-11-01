Why Detroit rejected law requiring restaurants post color-coding inspections

Detroit — City Council voted Tuesday against a food-grading ordinance to mandate restaurants and bars post color-coded results from its most recent health inspections in their front windows.

The proposal called for color signs as opposed to the often-criticized A-B-C letter grading system seen in cities like New York. Green signs mean the establishment is in compliance with state guidelines. Yellow means the business is in the enforcement process after violations were found from multiple inspections, while red would signal the establishment is closed by order of the health department.

The council voted 6-3 with Council President Mary Sheffield, Pro Tem James Tate, Latisha Johnson, Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Fred Durhal II and Coleman Young voting against it. The food-grading ordinance could return in the next year if notable changes are made, Sheffield said.

The three-year-long effort proposed by District 3 Council Member Scott Benson would impact 1,700 businesses in the city by "improving the level of accountability," he told The Detroit News Monday. Despite his push that yellow cards could not be given in the field but have to be a multiple-visit issue, his colleagues did not sign on.

“While disappointing, we will continue working to keep our residents safe from poor food handling practices, restaurants that serve their customers food tainted with pests, and bring transparency to this process, but today the Council has spoken,” Benson said.

Sheffield said while she applauds Benson's effort but due to the amount of District 5 businesses that are against the ordinance, she could not support. Santiago-Romero said the process to open a business needs to drop from a 25-step process to as simple as 3 steps.

"I do not believe our restaurant owners, especially coming out of COVID, have what they need right now to succeed. Until they do, I cannot support this," Santiago-Romero said.

For many business owners, the proposed ordinance has brought up a lot of confusion and they say they don't believe there needs to be a change. Meanwhile, consumers say they'd like to be assured what's happening in the kitchen is certified safe.

"Why are we trying to fix a system that's not broken?" said Bob Roberts, co-owner of McShane's Irish Pub in Detroit's Corktown. "This will be the only such ordinance in the state of Michigan and could put our industry at a disadvantage."

Owner of Flood's Bar & Grill, the Block restaurant and the Garden Theatre, all in Detroit, called today's outcome "a win."

"I was not in support of the ordinance so I am happy to hear it was defeated," she said. "I'm happy to hear the city council listened to restaurant owners, specifically Black restaurant owners. It was a very big push by Charity Dean and the Metro Business Alliance to vocalize and express Black business owner and Black restaurateurs and overwhelmingly we were not in support."

At-large Councilwoman Waters supported the effort stating, "The citizens of Detroit have a need to know if the dining establishment have met those generic standards or if there is work to be done... yes, we want a strong business community but you must not put profits over people."

What the colors mean

Food grading systems are also used in New York; Los Angeles; San Diego; San Francisco; Columbus, Ohio; and Pittsburgh.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health’s Environmental Health Branch joined with nine other Bay Area cities to implement a food safety color coded placard system in March 2020. This replaced the old numerical score card system to "create a consistent way of informing the public on safety standards on restaurants and dinning venues as well as have a standardized process for food operators who may operate in different cities and counties," the department told The News.

"We have found that the food industry has quickly evolved to embrace the new color-coded placarding system," the department said in a statement Tuesday. "The rise of social media and the immediate availability of information, fits perfectly with the posted coded placards, which was designed to report the correction of violations in real time."

If approved, the ordinance would require the colored placard about 7 inches by 9 inches in size be placed on the front windows by Oct. 1, 2023. It would include a QR code that takes patrons directly to the health department's website to see the business' most recent health inspection.

The proposed ordinance changed since the last time it was before council. Benson has removed the white placard and changed the wording from "shall be enforced" to "may be enforced" leaving it up to the health department's discretion to take issues on a case-by-case basis. Those who receive a yellow placard also have three days to correct it before posting.

If the ordinance was already in place, it's estimated nearly 5% or 83 restaurants in the city would qualify for a yellow placard, Benson said.

"These colors don't drive the inspection process, and the process hasn't changed," Benson said. "We're just being transparent and are being more conscious of food safety based on federal or state food standards. We don't charge fees like other states do. This is about educating restaurateurs to handle food safety and if there are mistakes, we will help you correct it."

Detroit Environmental Health Officer Scott Withington said the majority of Detroit businesses would be given a green. Yellow placards would come in to play if the business either fails to fix violation within a month or have the same violation in three consecutive inspections.

Through conversations with business owners, Benson worked to secure 500 food safety trainings, which he says could be permanently funded should an 11-month pilot program be successful. Starting this winter, the pilot would offer green placards to businesses while offering safety training to those that need the extra help.

While San Francisco notes there are no difficulties in establishing or maintaining the placarding system, they have made minor adjustments to the reporting protocols. The city has 28 inspectors for 7,000 permitted facilities, or 250 for each inspector.

The Detroit Health Department currently has 12 health inspectors, with 17 positions in the budget, 100 restaurants per inspector. The majority of food businesses are inspected twice, but smaller establishments like coffee shops are inspected once.

While the city currently has gradings available online, the new ordinance would require the inspection result to be posted at the front of the business. The city's health department says they will be updating the website once a month with an automation for updates every 24 hours.

Last year, three restaurants were shut down due to health issues. There were more that were operating without a business license, Benson said.

Bars and restaurants weigh in

The Detroit News issued a survey to restaurant and bar owners operating in the city over the weekend. Of those that answered, two-thirds of 65 respondents said they either somewhat or totally disagree with the ordinance.

Roberts, co-owner of McShane's Pub and president of the Corktown Business Association, said the organization's 90 members and 16 restaurants voted unanimously at their recent meeting to oppose the ordinance.

"It will put us at a disadvantage to recruiting businesses and retaining the businesses that we have. It will also put us at a competitive disadvantage with restaurants outside the city," Roberts said adding he does not feel it is necessary. "We already have a system in place for inspections that works very well. The health department has stated numerous times that they are 100% in compliance with getting their inspections done. Why are we changing something that's working?"

To that, Benson responded that the current system didn't stop Lafayette Coney Island from voluntarily shutting down due to rats.

Some survey respondents fear inspectors will mark them down for past instances like housing broken bar stools in the basement, "many businesses with language barriers, or aging equipment, a yellow sign could dissuade enough patrons that the final post-COVID nail in the coffin of many small businesses could be delivered."

Chris Clarke, longtime general manager of the Detroit Princess Riverboat, said he doesn't foresee it being a problem.

"We make sure that food safety is done on a daily basis so when there is an inspection, the things that are brought up are usually minor and not a health issue," Clarke said. "I just wonder if a tube of lip balm sitting on a food prep surface is the same violation as having rodents?"

It's easier to get on board, he said, because other states have done it.

"I eat at a lot of Detroit restaurants and often wonder what happens behind the closed door in the kitchen. Having a color on the door, would it mean something to the average person, probably not. But for those that really care, a green would be reassuring," Clarke said. "My point is, is the yellow because of a critical health ordinance or minor? It's impossible to be 100% perfect all the time."

To change perception that health inspectors benefit from providing citations, Benson said they've received a commitment from the health department to make sure office inspectors take customer service trainings, which is what the building safety department did with their inspectors in the early 2000s.

There is also a petition circulating for City Council to approve the ordinance, which has 133 signatures as of Tuesday.

"We are asking is for an improved level of accountability, transparency, and education for consumers, which will in-turn, help improve business and reduce instances of food poising and foodborne illness," Benson said.

Detroit resident and business owner Charity Dean, CEO of the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, signed up more than 100 restaurants against the policy. She had asked the council to compromise on a QR code without a color, but Benson said that alone wouldn't help those technologically-challenged.

“Lafayette Coney Island was not closed as a result of their latest health inspection, but because customers were going into Lafayette Coney Island and seeing the rodents and they complained and when on social media,” Dean said. “If this ordinance went into effect Lafayette Coney Island would have had a green on the outside of their door while they had rodents on the inside.”

Dean is the owner of Rosa Detroit, a new café in the city’s Rosedale Park neighborhood. She said what is a problem is an “overworked, underpaid, overstressed health department whose responsibility is to implement this poor policy.”

"I'm a business owner and I'm going to get a green, but that's not the point. It's about the system. I have to rely on the city health department to be efficient. They're not efficient today," she said. "But not only that, as a city taxpayer. I'm a homeowner, I'm a business owner ... and on all fronts I'm disappointed. And I'm more disappointed in the process than even in the policy."

Breadless, a newer health-focused eatery on the east side of Detroit, said they neither agreed or disagreed with the ordinance. While they believe colors would fuel fear and uncertainty, transparency can be done in different ways, said co-founder Ryan Eli Salter.

"Is a yellow like giving a B+, a B-, or a C? I think it should be explained better to get more of us on board. We're extremely cautious of even cross contamination here as we cater to those who are vegan or have allergies," Salter said. "It's all about fresh greens and our open-kitchen concept enhances our trust with the customer. They can see everything is clean right in front of them; however, if we were given a green, I'd hang it in the window."

Restaurateur Nico Gatzaros agreed with Dean that small businesses would get the short end of the stick. He has owned and operated businesses throughout Metro Detroit for decades, including London Chop House in Detroit and Fishbone’s in Greektown.

Gatzaros said he wasn't worried about the proposed system affecting him because he knows his kitchens are clean and he has the resources to keep his coolers and other equipment on the up to standards, or he has backups. He has HVAC experts and plumbers on staff to solve problem as they arrive at his businesses.

He’s more concerned about new business owners and small business owners, who would struggle to stay afloat.

"What you have is a lot of people who risked their whole livelihoods to open up something," he said. "I've got the resources because we've been doing this for 50 years in my family. Newbies, they're going to get creamed. I think it's more red tape.

"There's already the health department. If somebody wanted to go check (a violation) out, check it out," he said.

srahal@detroitnews.com / Twitter: @SarahRahal_

mbaetens@detroitnews.com / Twitter: @melodybaetens