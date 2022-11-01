Wrongful death lawsuit filed in case of mentally ill man shot by Detroit police

Southfield — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Detroit and five unnamed Detroit Police officers in connection with the Oct. 2 fatal shooting of Porter Burks.

The lawsuit, filed in Wayne County circuit court, claims gross negligence, assault and battery and "wanton & willful misconduct," and claims a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Defendants disregarded their own training, policies, and knowledge, and breached … (their) duties," the lawsuit said. "(Their) actions and inactions, directed at Mr. Burks, a known mentally I’ll person who was known to be suffering from a mental health crisis, were extremely careless, grossly negligent and/or malicious, and amounted to a reckless disregard for whether an injury would result."

Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers, who repeatedly implored him to drop the knife he was wielding. When Burks lunged toward the officers, five of them opened fire, discharging 38 bullets, 19 of which struck Burks, according to an autopsy report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office that was distributed at a press conference at Fieger's offices on Tuesday morning.

Four days after the incident, Fieger announced plans to file a lawsuit, but he had to wait until a Wayne County Probate Court judge appointed Burks' mother, Quieauna Wilson, as the estate's representative.