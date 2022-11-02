Detroit distributes 34 Neighborhood Beautification Program grants

Detroit — The city on Wednesday announced 34 recipients of a new program to help improve and beautify neighborhood blocks.

Mayor Mike Duggan joined City Council President Mary Sheffield and District 3 Councilmember Scott Benson for the announcement saying this year, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to winners in every district.

The city's first Neighborhood Beautification Program opened applications in June and now plans to distribute between $500 to $15,000 to associations, block clubs, faith-based organizations and nonprofits in coming months.

The organizations must own the property where they want to carry out a project like cleanups, community gardens and activities in the public space, which the program was created to support.

“Detroiters are proud of their communities and want to roll up their sleeves and beautify the streets they call home, they just need financial help to do so,” Duggan said. “When I campaigned, I said that every neighborhood has a future and, this fund will go a long way to making our neighborhoods stronger and more beautiful places to live and raise a family.”

Duggan spoke at one of the winning projects, Rescue MI Nature Now Inc. in District 3's Nolan neighborhood. Founded three years ago, the nonprofit encompasses 29 parcels and one house between State Fair and Winchester along Derby. They acquired vacant Detroit Land Bank Authority properties and have planted 100 trees, food and flower gardens and clearing the alleyways.

The group is also finalizing the renovation of a formerly vacant house into educational innovative studios for youth, including a culinary studio, where they can learn how to cook what they grow. They're doing this with added support from Huntington Bancshares and Gary Torgow. Rescue MI Nature Now is receiving $14,990 from the city for the project.

“We know that it can be hard for those who grow up in poverty to succeed without proper nutrition,” said Tharmond Ligon Jr., who helps lead the nonprofit. “I grew up on Derby, and moved back here in 2018, so I know the challenges in having access to healthy food. We’re also instilling in these youth skills they can use for the rest of their lives and will hopefully share with others and future generations. This grant will allow us to continue our beautification efforts, while educating Detroit youth and others about the quality-of-life benefits in their own neighborhoods.”

The Neighborhood Beautification Program is part of the Neighborhood Improvement Fund, championed by Sheffield as part of the development deal for the Detroit Pistons’ new headquarters and training facility in District 5. The initial funding for the program is $2.25 million over three years, which includes $1.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and $1 million in Neighborhood Improvement funding. NIF dollars are derived from the net income tax revenue collected from NBA players’ salaries during home games played at Little Caesars Arena and the salaries of Pistons and Palace Sports and Entertainment employees.

“The Neighborhood Improvement Fund was created with one goal in mind: bringing resources and assistance to neighborhoods across Detroit,” Sheffield said. “The Neighborhood Beautification Program is allowing our neighborhoods and Detroiters who don’t live downtown to benefit from all of the development going on downtown.”

The funds can be used to fuel creative ideas, spark neighborhood revitalization or strengthen connections between neighborhood-based groups. The city says it will provide resources for those hoping to beautify their community but do not own the land, the NBP will assist organizations with purchasing or leasing vacant lots owned by the Detroit Land Bank Authority. Up to 50 projects a year will receive funding.

The Neighborhood Beautification Program is overseen by the City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department and administered by the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (Wayne Metro).

“The Neighborhood Beautification Program is playing a key role in our efforts to turn blight into beauty,” said Tamra Fountaine Hardy, director of HRD’s Neighborhood Services Division, which oversees NBP. “This first year was a tremendous success, and we know that as more people see the difference this program is making, we’ll see even more Detroiters applying as we build our city back better than ever before.”

Applications for next round open in early 2023

The next application round opens early next year, and organizations will be able to apply then at www.waynemetro.org/neighborhood-beautification-grant. For more information, residents can email Wayne Metro at NBG@waynemetro.org or call (313) 388-9799.

The 34 recipients of the first NBP grants are: