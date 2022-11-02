Detroit police seek tips on two hit-and-runs

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the drivers of vehicles involved in two hit-and-runs, one of which killed a man and another that left a teen in critical condition.

In the first, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday on Grand River near Maplewood, a 46-year-old man died after being struck by a pickup truck, according to authorities. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150, hit the man in the road and failed to stop. The truck was damaged on the left side mirror and the right rear wheel well.

The second incident happened at about 3 a.m. last week Tuesday on Joy Road near Stahelin Avenue west of Southfield Road, officials said.

Investigators said an unknown suspect driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows struck a 17-year-old boy from behind while he was on a skateboard and traveling east on Joy. The vehicle's driver failed to stop. Medics were called and took the teen to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or their drivers should call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

