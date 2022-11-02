Detroit Transit Chief: Paratransit contract renewal delay could reduce service 70%

Detroit — The City Council on Tuesday approved a $16 million paratransit contract while also postponing a similar $49 million contract renewal for the next five years after receiving complaints of unreliability about the French company that operates the system.

To provide transportation services for residents with disabilities, City Council unanimously approved a nearly $16 million contract to People's Express Inc. based out of Whitmore Lake, but postponed the vote until Nov. 8 on the $49 million contract through Transdev Services Inc. Both contracts are through Dec. 31, 2027.

The City Council goes on recess Nov. 24 through Jan. 8, and if not approved before then, "The city's paratransit service will go from bad to terrible," said Mikel Oglesby, Detroit's executive director of transit.

"At the end of the year, no matter what this current contract ends, if the new contract is not approved, we'd only be able to provide 30% of service by Jan. 1," Oglesby told the council, which was hesitant to vote up or down. "That's just terrible. For context, that's 300 trips instead of 1,000 each day."

He added: "There is no alternative. We've already given all providers an opportunity to bid."

The council asked Oglesby to identify an alternative.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit services were prioritized when City Council approved the fiscal year budget in April. About $72.3 million in the city's general fund will support improvements to DDOT transit service and the People Mover. It included a $5.8 million increase to improve paratransit services and vehicle operations.

Riders told The Detroit News last year that they had waited hours for pickups and were sometimes dropped off at the wrong addresses. Detroit officials stated they would taking more oversight from Transdev, which riders have been advocating for.

"We have done a really poor job of providing quality dial-ride services for the elderly and disabled," Mayor Mike Duggan said to the council while proposing the budget in March. "We are tearing the process apart and DDOT is actually going to book the appointments and we are going to contract with first-class providers to provide transportation."

In his plea before City Council Tuesday, Oglesby said Detroit pays among the lowest rates in the country for paratransit services, while other major cities charge an average of $56 per trip. To remain competitive and receive bids for the city's contract, they had to increase payouts from $15 to $40 a trip.

Oglesby said the city has taken in-house some previously problematic services and are also now responsible for managing complaints.

"Transdev has not performed well over a six-year period, five years before I came here and they've done OK since then, but have not been satisfactory," Oglesby told the council. "Because the word Transdev is there, people have a problem with it because for years, it has been a bad performer; however, we have taken in the responsibility for those areas."

Transdev will now have an operational role while the city will take on the administrative role of reserving rides, scheduling, dispatching and transmitting through its in-house contract manager not only for People Express but also for the three subcontractors within its transmit bundle.

'This needs to go back to the drawing table'

More than a dozen public commenters at City Council's meeting Tuesday, including activist DeMeeko Williams, called on officials to not approve the Transdev contract. Williams said while they recently had a productive community meeting on paratransit issues with Councilman Fred Durhal II last week, it left more questions than answers.

"We learned Transdev only has three operators in the city. This needs to go back to the drawing table," he said.

Transdev has pushed back on these claims saying 92% of riders were on time but had 91 complaints between January through May 2021.

Driver training will also be addressed as contract managers and transit leaders are committed to being in trainings, Oglesby said. Riders can also expect a new, up-to-date vehicle fleet. However, to wait, would mean potentially losing the contract or having further delays, Oglesby said.

"We have them on hold, waiting to see if they have a contract," he said. "Providers under Transdev would not invest in new vehicles until we move forward and it has already been delayed from last week and I think they're getting a little antsy so I want to make sure they stay on board."

Council President Mary Sheffield responded: "We don't want the contract to be voted down either because council members are not at a point where they're not comfortable and then we're at a situation where you mentioned, the services will be impacted to Detroiters."

At-large Councilwoman Mary Waters said she remains concerned about those who will utilize the service, citing the lack of faith in Transdev.

"It's one thing for me to sit here and make decisions, but I'm not using the service," Waters said.

Meanwhile, Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway said she would vote against the measure because "the contract sounds convoluted and has a lot of entanglement."

On Aug. 16, the Detroit Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting of its Local Advisory Council to discuss the issues related to the ADA compliance and handicap accessibility.

"Bright Transportation buses (a vendor) shouldn't be used. They're often broken, not up to date. The bus driver comes with broken steps only to say 'I keep writing it up, they keep sending it out,' " said Stephen Handschu, 75, who has been blind since birth. "Sadly, there are days I wonder if I would have moved because I can't travel effectively in this city. It just puts added stress on my family and I. If I have a weekly appointment that's reoccurring, I don't think it's too much to accommodate but even if you post the ride, it may not even happen. That's scary stuff."

Some riders asked for qualifications to be unified across the system and for the payment to have a receipt or cashless system so riders can track their transportation spending for Social Security services. New Freedom is also a transportation service for disabled residents in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck to travel to Oakland and Macomb counties or elsewhere in Wayne County. It's $2.50 per ride each way up to 25 miles. Drivers are not allowed to make change and the service runs from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"To top it off, we also have New Freedom, which I was planning on ending at the end of the year, but if this does not pass, I will have to renew it for another year," Oglesby told the council.

Richard Clay, an advocate for the blind, spoke at the council's committee meeting on Oct. 24 saying the disabled community of Detroit depends entirely on the services to get to work, medical appointments, leisure and business but they can't count on it to be reliable or operate as it should. There have also been outcries from riders that some of the buses are not ADA compliant and often operate with broken equipment.

"We feel that things are on the right course, but we just hope we are able to tie down a shorter length of contract, not five years, so that Transdev can demonstrate they will provide the best service maybe in a one- or two-year period. In that time, we can have a copy of services reviewed at the end of each year and we're hoping the city will step in, do more training and oversee that training that Transdev provides to its contractors," Clay said. "The National Federation of the Blind supports any program to help low-income riders and families to be able to access the greater DDOT system including fixed bus routes."

Pro Tem James Tate questioned the previous requirements and costs. Oglesby said the last contract was 2016, which was $7.4 million a year with an escalator clause each year based on ridership, which did increase. The transportation budget has increased from $10 million each year to $15 million to accommodate the rising cost, Oglesby responded.

"This dollar amount is higher for better vehicles, better pay for operators in these entities, despite us taking in more as a city," Oglesby said. "This is us taking responsibility and changing the model based on the last model not working."

