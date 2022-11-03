Clerk anticipates nearly 30% Detroit voter turnout, a large drop from 2018

Detroit — Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said Thursday she anticipates a 28%-32% voter turnout in the state's largest city, a large decline from the 41% of registered voters who participated in the November 2018 election.

Detroit's turnout helped produce a Democratic wave four years ago with victories at the top of the ticket as Gretchen Whitmer, Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson won the posts of governor, attorney general and secretary of state, respectively. But the anticipated voter turnout on Tuesday would be a drop of at least a quarter from 2018, the last gubernatorial election, and may potentially help Republican candidates in the midterm election.

"It's not what we wanted, but it's what it's looking like now," Winfrey said during a press conference at Huntington Place, where poll workers will be tabulating after polls close.

In 2018, Winfrey predicted 46% turnout of registered voters, and the final result was 5 percentage points lower.

About half of the voters will cast their ballots by absentee, she said. There are 508,000 registered voters in the city, who have all received a sample ballot ahead of Tuesday's election, she said.

Their office has trained 4,000 poll workers on how to process voters at one of the 450 precincts. There will be 150 poll workers at the convention center's Central Counting Board Tuesday night, Winfrey said.

Of the 28%-32% expected turnout, the Detroit clerk expects half or a little over 15% of all registered voters to cast their ballots absentee. If trends remain the same, she expects 13%-17% of all city registered voters to cast their ballots in person at the city's precincts.

As of this week, the clerk's office had issued 83,000 absentee ballots, and the office will be taking advantage of state-allowed pre-processing to prepare 75,000 votes by election night. Pre-processing allows poll workers to verify ballot stub numbers, remove ballots that remain in their secrecy sleeves from envelopes and record voter information, but can not tabulate them until Tuesday. Workers will begin pre-processing on Sunday.

"This will give us a head start so we can begin tabulating earlier on Election Day," Winfrey said. "We are not new to pre-processing. We were allowed to do so in 2020, and it did make a difference. Our staff is prepared and trained in order to do so."

"Result reporting will be similar to what we experienced in August," Winfrey said. "We cannot transmit from precincts on Election Day. As such, memory cards will be delivered to the Department of Elections and the data will be uploaded into our election system software and will be transmitted via telephone lines to the Wayne County Bureau of elections. You should begin seeing election returns between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m."

Detroit Election Administrator Daniel Baxter and Winfrey are fighting a virus that had them limited for questions Thursday, however Baxter briefly said they are excited as they have made tremendous strides to perfect operations.

"Last year, during the municipal elections, all 120 of our absentee voting county boards balanced in both the primary and general," Baxter said. "Last primary election, out of 450 absentee voting precincts, there were seven that were out of balance off by one vote and that's our goal and objection for this election. We are making sure we are steading our pace and focus to ensure that every ballot is counted."

Last year's general election, had a 17% city turnout, Baxter said. Questions of elections safety and security has become a rising concern since the November 2020 election where a chaotic confrontation with protesters unfolded inside the same convention center. At the time, Detroit police officers barred Republican and Democratic poll challengers from entering the room where ballots were being counted.

Baxter said this led them to conversations with the city's Corporation Counsel, the Secretary of State, Attorney General's office and the Detroit Police Department.

"We have a foolproof plan in place to ensure every poll worker, every challenger and every person coming in here on Election Day, is safe and feels comfortable enough to effectively perform," he said. "This is a transparent process."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_