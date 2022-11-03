Duggan: Detroit's Sept. unemployment down to 7%

Unemployment in the city of Detroit has fallen to 7%, its lowest rate in more than two decades, officials said Thursday.

A federal labor statistics report for September 2022 released Thursday shows Detroit's unemployment is down from 7.9% in August and down 12.5% from the same time last year, Mayor Mike Duggan and city officials said.

They said unemployment in Detroit is at its lowest rate since September 2000.

"If you listen to what people are saying across the country, many say the U.S. is on the brink of a recession," Duggan said in a statement. "If you look at what's happening here in Detroit, that is simply not the case.

"Here in Detroit, we create opportunity for our residents by removing barriers to employment," he said. "While there is still work to be done, we are thrilled to see this level of unemployment among our residents."

City officials attribute the lower unemployment number to continued development and investment in the city and its workforce. Among that effort is the city's Detroit at Work program, which aims to create career opportunities for Detroiters at all levels of education, experience, and skill, and to give employers access to talent. Since January, the program has had 61 job fairs with nearly 11,000 people attending.

Nationally, the unemployment rate for September 2022 was at 3.5%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Statistics. The department's unemployment report for October 2022 is scheduled to be released Friday.

