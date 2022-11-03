WB I-94 between I-75, I-96 to close for construction

Westbound Interstate 94 between Interstate 75 and Interstate 96 will close this weekend to allow crews to set steel beams for a bridge, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Weather permitting, crews will set beams for the Grand River Avenue bridge above I-94, they said.

The work will require closing the stretch of freeway at 9 p.m. Friday. It is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. In addition, all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 between Mount Elliott and Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic on westbound I-94 will be rerouted to southbound I-75 to westbound I-96 and then back to I-94.

Officials said the new Grand River Avenue overpass will replace the original structure, which was built in 1952. The $14.6 million project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez