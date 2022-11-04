Christal Phillips appointed director of Detroit's Board of Ethics

Detroit − A former Detroit Public Schools assistant director has been appointed to lead the city's Board of Ethics, officials announced Friday.

Christal Phillips, who has worked in civil rights and employee relations, was appointed by the Board of Ethics in August to serve as the new executive director the six member board, which currently has one vacancy. Phillips fills the role previously held by Alicia Skillman, who left in 2021.

"I'm excited and honored," Phillips, 39, told The Detroit News Friday. "I wanted to have a positive impact on my hometown and I my hope is that we can work to become a symbol of integrity and promote confidence in our public servants."

Phillips, born and raised in Detroit, has a background in civil rights, employment law, education and international relations.

She returns to her hometown after serving the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission in Honolulu for three years. Previously, she worked as an assistant director and employee relations at the Detroit Public Schools Community District. She also worked as a visiting professor at Yonsei University, with a focus on international development, and Pohang University of Science and Technology, both located in South Korea.

Phillips said one of her priorities is to increase the visibility of the board for Detroiters to reach our for assistance.

She also leads a three person team. Her annual salary is $112,000.

"I'm fortunate to be given a great team with a background in investigative work. We even have a training specialist who has a degree in ethics, which is rare," she said.

Phillips received a Skillman Foundation scholarship to attend University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods. Phillips holds degrees from the University of Michigan Law School and a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York.

“The Detroit Board of Ethics is pleased to welcome a director with such outstanding credentials and experience after an extensive national search," said Kristin A. Lusn, Board of Ethics chair. "We are confident Ms. Phillips will lead our City to best practices in ethical standards.”

