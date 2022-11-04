Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots

Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person.

But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor, refused to say what they would be asking of Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Kenny.

Instead, Taylor told Kenny during closing arguments Friday morning that she'd list the relief Karamo and others were seeking in an afternoon brief. Kenny expressed some frustration at the change in course.

"As a judge for 26 years, this is the first time I have ever had a circumstance where the party instigating the lawsuit, when asked by the judge 'what's the relief you're asking for?', I don't get an answer," Kenny said. "I'm told wait to see it in the brief."

Taylor argued Friday that Detroit elections were subject to "corruption," pointing to processes used in many election jurisdictions across the state related to absentee ballot signature verification rules, the adjudication process for rejected absentee ballots, the duplication process used when a ballot isn't able to be fed through a tabulator, and Detroit's use of video-monitored absentee ballot drop boxes.

"How can a process so sacred to not only this city but our country be left to the whims of political corruption?” Taylor said.

But Detroit's signature verification, adjudication and duplication processes are similar to others through the state and are in line with what state and federal law require, witnesses testified in an evidentiary hearing Thursday. Additionally, the city's video-monitoring of absentee ballot drop boxes goes beyond the security required for drop boxes under state law.

The plaintiffs offered no proof of corruption or violation of state law, Detroit attorney David Fink said. If the initial relief requested is granted, it would disenfranchise roughly 60,000 individuals who have already submitted absentee ballots in Detroit, including overseas members of the military who would be unable to request an absentee ballot in-person, Fink said.

"The plaintiffs are residents of Oakland County, Macomb County, Ionia County, the counsel is from Emmet County and from Romulus," Fink said. "They’ve got one (Detroit) plaintiff who we’re supposed to believe drives this whole train and she’s the reason they’re only suing Detroit.

"The court knows better than that.”

Conrad Mallett, corporation counsel for Detroit, said the plaintiffs claim are based on "innuendo" and "half-baked conspiracy theories" that they produced no evidence to support.

"Having heard their case and its stunning frivolousness, at some point we are going to petition the courts for both sanctions and costs," said Mallett, a former Michigan Supreme Court justice.

In a heated daylong hearing Thursday, former state elections director Chris Thomas and Detroit elections administrator Daniel Baxter testified for hours about the processes Detroit uses to conduct its election — from the layout of the absentee voter counting board in Detroit to the software used to process the ballots and how a challenged ballot is handled.

The heated hearing was peppered with arguments over how much information was disclosed about physical security for Tuesday's absentee counting operations, attempts to relitigate the November 2020 election and allegations that the suit would disenfranchise Detroit absentee voters, including military members.

In one such argument, plaintiff's attorney Daniel Hartman yelled at Fink over his repeated referral to the suit as a racist attempt to disenfranchise voters in the majority-Black city and an effort that would ultimately block military members' votes from counting in Tuesday's election.

Kenny on Friday noted plaintiffs also were using highly-charged verbiage, such as accusing an entire city of "corruption." He also observed the initial relief requested would block votes from overseas military members from being counted.

"In your complaint, you indicate that anyone who wants an absentee ballot has to come to the city clerk's office and get the ballot," Kenny said. "That excludes military members overseas" who aren't able to return to Detroit to obtain an absentee ballot in person.

Thomas and Baxter explained each of the processes used to handle absentee ballots in Detroit, including the challenged ways in which signatures are verified on absentee ballots, the processes to adjudicate or duplicate an absentee ballot and the way in which Detroit secures drop boxes via video monitoring.

The city's adjudication process is used when a ballot the tabulator is unable to read because of a stray mark or similar mistake is sent to an adjudication station, Thomas explained. There a Republican and Democratic inspector reviews the ballot to see if, for example, a voter actually voted for two candidates in the same race or voted for one and made an inadvertent mark for the other. Poll challengers are able to observe the process and the paper copy of the ballot is kept in case there is a question over the vote later on.

The city's duplication process is used when a ballot is considered defective or damaged, perhaps because it was crumpled in the mail, and can't be fed through a tabulator, Thomas said. In that case, the initial ballot would be duplicated onto a new ballot that could then be fed through the tabulator. The same process is used for overseas military ballots, which are sent via email to military members who print them out on a normal piece of paper and mail them into the clerk's office. The military members' votes must be duplicated onto an official ballot that can be sent through the tabulator.

Finally, the city of Detroit checks signatures on absentee ballots as they arrive at the clerk's office to compare the signature on the envelope to the one on the state's qualified voter file, Thomas said. The city uses a software system to bring up the QVF signature and absentee ballot signature side by side on a screen to help with the comparison.

