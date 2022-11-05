Man accused of torturing Yorkshire Terrier to harass ex-girlfriend

A Detroit man is accused of torturing a Yorkshire Terrier mix as a way to abuse and harass its owner, the man's former girlfriend, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Friday.

Julius Holley, 55, allegedly broke into the woman's home and took her small dog as well as other items from inside. He sent the woman pictures of him beating and torturing the dog, the Attorney General's Office said in statement.

"Ultimately, the dog was left in a bucket next to a house and was taken by Michigan Humane to ensure it could not be abused again," according to the release.

Holley is charged with three felonies, including one count of second-degree home invasion, punishable by up to 15 years in prison; one count of first-degree killing/torturing of an animal; and one count of larceny in a building. He also is charged with stalking, a misdemeanor.

"In Michigan, a person that tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison," the AG's Office said Friday.

Holley was not in custody as of Friday evening. A warrant for his arrest was signed in 36th District Court in Detroit, the release states.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges as part of a collaboration with Michigan Humane.

"Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic," she said. "It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence and abuse. Law enforcement and Michigan Humane know that victims of domestic violence are often reluctant to leave a dangerous situation for fear of having to leave their pets behind."

Nessel thanked the Detroit Police Department and Michigan Humane for promptly investigating the matter and likely preventing additional violence.

"All too often pets are used as weapons to control victims of domestic violence," said Matt Pepper, Michigan Humane president and CEO. "There are many victims here and the collaboration between Michigan Humane and the Attorney General's office represents our commitment to ensuring justice for all of them. If find yourself in this situation and need help - we are here for you."

