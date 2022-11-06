Detroit man fatally struck on Lodge Freeway
Myesha Johnson
The Detroit News
A 44-year-old Detroit man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while walking on the John C. Lodge Freeway.
The Michigan State Police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday saying the man was walking in the left lane traveling southbound on the freeway and was wearing all black clothing.
The police reported that he was near West Grand Boulevard when he walked into the center lane and was fatally struck by a Ford Fusion.