Detroit Veterans Day Parade pays tribute to those who served

Detroit — Spectators waved, cheered, and thanked passing veterans for their service to the country Sunday at the 17th annual Veterans Day Parade in Detroit.

The parade, which recognizes and celebrates America's Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Space Force, is put together by the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition and has been anchored in downtown Detroit since 2006.

Members of these forces, other veteran and service organizations, ROTC programs, and schools marched or drove in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood Sunday.

Gary Hanson, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War for a year, walked along Trumbull Street during the parade. He was surprised that there weren't more participants, since this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., that names over 58,000 veterans who lost their lives in the war.

"We're Vietnam veterans, we're old, we're up there, so when we get in our 80s you're not going to see us marching," Hanson said. "The Afghan and Iraq vets they want to raise their families, they want to buy houses, the money isn't there for them, the support isn't there. They're mad and I don't blame them."

Past problems that occurred during wars is why Hansen thinks enlistments and participation is declining. He started his service 50 years ago and has been coming to the parade for over a decade.

"You need a military, because 9/11 showed that. You need someone to respond. You need people there," Hanson said.

Two Rochester moms got their seats on Trumbull Street before the parade started to spot their children play instruments in Rochester High School's marching band.

"I think it's really good for younger people to remember stuff that came before them," Taryn Sudhoff, the Rochester mom said. "The part where we saw the numbers of deaths for the veterans ... it reminds you that you're not just here celebrating for the ones that have lived."

Melissa Humbyrd accompanied Sudhoff and was happy to see her child march in the band, too. Humbyrd said parades like these are important; she is the daughter of a deceased Vietnam veteran and her grandfathers both served in World War I.

Exercise brought Detroit resident Karen Werden to the parade and she also has many family members who served the country. Her husband, father, father-in-law, and son-in-law are all veterans, so she ran during the parade alongside marchers, Army trucks and other participating vehicles to support the cause.

"We still need our veterans and we need to recognize the people that serve," Werden, 58, said.

She's been coming to the parade for over five years and thinks bad weather and lack of awareness has deterred others from participating in the parade. Werden wishes there was a bigger turnout but she appreciates the mix of veterans and youth who came Sunday.

"It makes us feel proud of Detroit ... makes me feel proud of our country,"