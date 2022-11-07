Detroit man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Detroit police were sent at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

They found Maggie Stancil, 54, unresponsive in an apartment. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

Gaylord Rogers, 66, allegedly shot Stancil with a rifle after an argument escalated, according to the press release.

Rogers is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death and felony firearm. He was arraigned and remanded to jail Saturday.

“Fatal and non-fatal domestic violence continues to be a major issue in fighting crime. Just as many resources must be poured into domestic violence,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "If you are a victim of domestic violence there are ways to get help. In Wayne County you can call First Step’s 24-Hour Helpline at 734-722-6800. Their staff works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year responding to victims of domestic/sexual violence. Immediate crisis intervention, support and other vital services are available.”

