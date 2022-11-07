Man killed after hit by vehicle on I-75 exit ramp while refueling car

A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man whose car ran out of gas was killed early Sunday after being struck by a car on Interstate 75 near Eight Mile while the man refilled his tank, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. on northbound I-75 at the Eight Mile exit ramp, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim had been driving a car that ran out of fuel. The vehicle was blocking the right lane of the exit ramp. As he was putting gasoline into the vehicle, a vehicle struck him and his car from the rear.

Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also said the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim and crashed into the parked car remained at the scene.

Investigators said they do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

