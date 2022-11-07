Police seek tips on suspects in west side Detroit carjacking

Police are asking the public for help to find two suspects who carjacked a woman last week on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. last week Tuesday in the 12900 West Outer Drive near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 21-year-old woman was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed man who ordered her out of her blue 2020 Ford Fusion. After she complied, the man and a female suspect got into the vehicle and fled.

Police said no injuries were reported and the vehicle was later recovered.

Anyone with information about the carjacking should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez