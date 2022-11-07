Selecting next president, keeping WSU's upward mobility are key board race issues

Voters on Tuesday will elect two candidates to the Wayne State University Board of Governors for eight-year terms as the board starts its search for a new president.

The board is beginning a search for the university's next leader after WSU President Roy Wilson announced in April that he would step down after his contract expires in July 2023. It is preparing to launch a nationwide search. The new board will hire the next president, a key responsibility.

On the ballot are Democratic incumbent Marilyn Kelly, along with newcomers Danielle Atkinson, a Democrat, and Republicans Christa Murphy and Craig Wilsher.

Dana Thompson, a Democrat, said she decided not to run after eight years and instead focus on her academic career at the University of Michigan as a law professor who runs many clinics.

Also in the race are Libertarian Party candidate Mary Buzuma; U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg; Green Party candidate Kevin Hogan and Natural Law party candidate Daryl Simpson.

Marilyn Kelly

Kelly, a former Michigan Supreme Court justice for 16 years, has served on the WSU board since 2015. She is the immediate past chair of the board and teaches part time at the law school.

She said the board's first order of business is hiring its next president to succeed Wilson. If re-elected, she will be on the presidential search committee. The board has held listening sessions for the Wayne State community to share what they would want in the next president.

Kelly said atop the list of qualities she would like to see include a person who is a good manager, willing to spend time with and listen to students and faculty and has financial experience to raise money and oversee the university's spending. The next president should also have academic standing, be sensitive to diversity and inclusion, and possibly even come from a minority group, she said.

"We're looking for someone who has some vision for the future but at the same time will be accepting of the mission that our board has set out for our university, so that person is compatible with our university," Kelly said. "It seems to me it's really necessary the person is accepted by the academic community."

Another key issue is declining enrollment, which is a problem nationwide.

"And the costs of education continue to go up," Kelly said. "It's a real challenge to find ways to increase our revenue and decrease our expenditures. It's a constant and ongoing thing to keep looking year by year at where we might be able to make cuts, responsibly, without weakening the strength of the university and reducing the offerings we can give to our students."

Kelly said that if re-elected, she will continue to work on issues she has been focused on including diversity and inclusion and continuing to increase Wayne State's graduation rate.

Christa Murphy

Murphy is an information technology professional who is a strategy lead with Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, and a WSU alumna.

Murphy earned her MBA from the University of Michigan and has a master's degree in information technology from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. But she said her career would not have been possible without Wayne State, which gave her a scholarship to go to college for free after her father died when she was a teenager. It was "life-altering," she said.

Murphy said she has talked with Wayne State leaders and served on different boards, which have helped her gain skills, learn new things and shape her vision for serving on WSU's board.

Since a credit union board she serves on is searching for a CEO, she said that experience will prepare her for Wayne State's presidential search. She has been able to identify programs that are effective.

"I would like the opportunity to take that knowledge I gained throughout my career and MBC, and put an academic lens to it and help Wayne State leverage its strength," said Murphy.

Another thing she did on the credit union board was undertake an exercise in branding, something she thinks Wayne State could benefit from.

"We've got the great vibe happening in Midtown combined with a century of strength and academia. We have a world renowned medical school. We've got a law school, a pharmaceutical school," Murphy said.

Other pressing issues, Murphy said, are getting alumni more engaged and facing the competition for students from other universities.

"We also have to be fiscally responsible, making sure we are doing the right things with the university’s resources." Murphy said.

Daniel Atkinson

Atkinson is a lifelong community organizer and the founding executive of Mothering Justice, a national grassroots policy advocacy organization that provides resources to mothers of color to make policy changes.

When Atkinson's family came to the United States from Jamaica, she was the first to be born here so she said she knows what it's like to "walk on campus and be in a foreign place."

"I want to be a voice for those students," said Atkinson.

She's proud of the social mobility that Wayne State provides for its students. If elected, she wants to build around that and find best practices for improvement in areas such as student retention.

She also vowed to make sure to stay connected with students and faculty.

"I want to make sure their voice is heard in the plans for the university, and their voice is kept in the loop," she said. "People with the lived experience have the expertise."

As a former lacrosse player at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina, Atkinson said she wants to work to make sure students are safe, especially female athletes, from sexual harassment, misconduct and violence.

The top priority for Wayne State, in her mind?

"Funding, funding, funding," Atkinson said. "Wayne State needs more money to be able to provide the financial help for its students, ... and maintain the infrastructure of the university."

Craig Wilsher

Wilsher recently retired as deputy chief of the Canton Police Department after 28 years in law enforcement and is now in working in sales for Fusus, a Georgia-based real-time crime center platform. A South Lyon resident and WSU alumnus, Wilsher also teaches at Schoolcraft Community College.

He said there are key issues at Wayne State, with it being recognized as a top school for social mobility.

"Continuing to keep tuition affordable and not raising it is important," said Wilsher, "to make sure that it continues to allow people to have social mobility when it comes to people having that education."

"Social mobility is key to getting better jobs and people being able to support themselves and their family, and be able to pay back the loans they have taken out," Wilsher said. "Lot of opportunities come about when they are able to achieve social mobility. It creates a lot of opportunities for them in the future as they move forward."

Safety is also a paramount concern, he added.

"Wayne State is a great school — I went there — but safety sometimes is attached to Detroit so people don't feel Wayne State is as safe as it is," said Wilsher. "However, they don't realize the great job that the Wayne State police force does in order to keep those students safe and keep that campus safe."

Supporting the police force and highlighting their work is important, he said.

"It's a safe community to go to," Wilsher said. "I just want to make sure we are focused on tuition and then giving the support to the police department, building that reputation of a safe campus that draws students there and builds the reputation."

