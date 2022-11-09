Detroit police to see $22.6 million increase for union labor agreement

The Detroit City Council is boosting the Detroit Police Department's budget an additional $22.6 million to cover a new five-year labor agreement.

Voting unanimously Wednesday, the council amended the fiscal year budget to provide the extra funds to support the anticipated incremental cost of proposed labor contracts for the city’s uniform police unions in excess of budgeted resources and other offsets. The total budget is $368 million.

The budget increase fell in tandem with a new labor agreement with the Detroit Police Officers Association and Detroit Police Lieutenants & Sergeants Association. The agreements cover wages, hours and other basic conditions of employment through June 30, 2027.

The contract has an annualized incremental cost of nearly $40 million in the first year and growing to $87 million in the fifth year. There is no net impact on the city budget, as recourses and offsets have been budgeted to cover the incremental costs of contracts.

The agreement states that police officer starting pay has increased from $29,000 in 2014 to $42,794 today. The agreement guarantees 4% annual increases each year on July 1 starting in 2024, which is equivalent to a 24% increase for new graduating officers and a 14% increase for those currently at the max. The number of Police Department positions increased by 10 from the 3,441 positions in FY 2022 to 3,451 in FY 2023.

Additionally, the step progression schedule for police officers has been condensed from five years to four years to allow members to reach the maximum scale in a shorter time frame. See pay adjustments here.

Council President Mary Sheffield called the pay increases and new contract were "long overdue."

"This new contract put the Detroit's Police Department on more solid ground with respect to our ability to recruit, train and retain officers. In addition, it will go a long way to improving morale amongst the officers and ultimately, I hope, result in safer communities," Sheffield said in a statement.

Attrition among Detroit's rank-and-file police officers exceeds the national average due to a disparity in pay, according to her office. The city has made repeated efforts to stem the loss of officers leaving the department for better pay in the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department had lost more than 220 sworn officers since January, an average of about 28 per month, The Detroit News reported in August.

District 6 Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who initially postponed the vote last week, said she is working with the department to find solutions to her concerns about mental health response alternatives.

"About 50-60% of all calls are non-violent in the city and having recently visited Portland's Street Response, their non-police response program, it gave me a lot of hope of what we can do here in Detroit," Santiago-Romero said. "I look forward to finding the solutions we need to reduce overworking our officers."

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_