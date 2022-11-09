DDOT Chief: 'We are running out of time' for disabled riders

Detroit — The City Council on Wednesday postponed again a $49 million contract renewal "with no alternative" despite complaints of unreliability about the French company that operates the system.

The paratransit community has called for an end to Transdev service, the main provider that has been operating poorly in the city over the last six years, that's up for the increased contract.

Last week, the council unanimously approved a new $16 million contract with People's Express Inc. based out of Whitmore Lake and postponed the Transdev vote. Both contracts are through Dec. 31, 2027.

ADA activists have called for the contract to drop from five years to three years to see effective change.

Lisa Franklin, founder of Warriors on Wheels of Metropolitan Detroit, thanked the council for raising an eyebrow to the Transdev contract.

"We're not going to sit still and allow another decade of subpar service. No one has spoken up for us and that's why we're here to help with the checks and balances," said Franklin, who uses a wheelchair. "Please ensure those are in place so we don't endure any more hardship, we would also like to report back with you frequently."

Mikel Oglesby, Detroit's executive director of transit, addressed the council Wednesday saying the five-year contract is still the best option.

"If we went with a three-year contract, it would be a $200,000 increase each year and we don't have that in the total $15 million budget. Financially, it's not the best move to pay more annually to shorten the contract," Oglesby said.

District 6 Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero asked how the director can ensure reliability and was not satisfied with the fact that the department can cancel the contract at any time.

The department said it intends to implement a scorecard measuring accident frequency rates and tracking on-time pickups and drop-offs and looking at the number of trips per hour provided on the sources. Data for the key performance indicators will be collected daily by DDOT, compiled and provided to service providers at weekly meetings and on a quarterly basis to the local advisory council and the City Council.

"We are not going into this blind. We know people are going to want to see this so this information will be on our website when we have it," Oglesby said. "The contract has not been provided to the public for review because it has not been approved, but has been provided to council members."

The City Council goes on recess Nov. 24 through Jan. 8, and if not approved before then, "the city's paratransit service will go from bad to terrible," Oglesby said last week.

"We're profoundly aware that as of the last meeting, we had a gun put to our heads. Approve as is or have only 30% of service by Jan. 1, which would put the city in a very interesting predicament legally with the transportation department," one public commenter said Wednesday. "I have no idea how this happened."

Council President Pro Tem James Tate said he is not comfortable without hearing that the riders having an opportunity to review the contract.

"I believe that a number of concerns have been included but I'd like to wait and see what actual users think about the contract," Tate said.

Oglesby said if not approved, the city will only be able to provide 30% of total service by Jan. 1 through People's Express.

"That's just terrible. For context, that's 300 trips instead of 1,000 each day," Oglesby said. "We are running out of time. At the end of December, there will be no contract. If we continue to pump this forward, it would be more difficult for us to take it over. We are trying our hardest but if we keep delaying, I will not have the tools to do my job and the tools right now are the providers."

Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit services were prioritized when the City Council approved the fiscal year budget in April. About $72.3 million in the city's general fund will support improvements to DDOT transit service and the People Mover. It included a $5.8 million increase to improve paratransit services and vehicle operations.

Riders said last year that they had waited hours for pickups and were sometimes dropped off at the wrong addresses. Detroit officials said they would be taking more oversight from Transdev, which riders have been advocating for.

"We have done a really poor job of providing quality dial-ride services for the elderly and disabled," Mayor Mike Duggan said to the council while proposing the budget in March. "We are tearing the process apart and DDOT is actually going to book the appointments and we are going to contract with first-class providers to provide transportation."

In his plea before the City Council, Oglesby said Detroit pays among the lowest rates in the country for paratransit services, while other major cities charge an average of $56 per trip. To remain competitive and receive bids for the city's contract, they had to increase payouts from $15 to $40 a trip.

Oglesby said the city has taken in-house some previously problematic services and is now responsible for managing complaints.

"Transdev has not performed well over a six-year period, five years before I came here, and they've done OK since then, but have not been satisfactory," Oglesby told the council. "Because the word Transdev is there, people have a problem with it because for years, it has been a bad performer; however, we have taken in the responsibility for those areas."

Transdev will now have an operational role while the city will take on the administrative role of reserving rides, scheduling, dispatching and transmitting through its in-house contract manager not only for People Express but also for the three subcontractors within its transmit bundle.

Driver training also will be addressed as contract managers and transit leaders are committed to being in trainings, Oglesby said. Riders also can expect a new vehicle fleet. However, to wait would mean potentially losing the contract or having further delays, Oglesby said.

At-large Councilman Coleman A. Young requested the postponement for an additional week.

Some riders asked for qualifications to be unified across the system and for the payment to have a receipt or cashless system so riders can track their transportation spending for Social Security services. New Freedom is also a transportation service for disabled residents in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck to travel to Oakland and Macomb counties or elsewhere in Wayne County. It's $2.50 per ride each way up to 25 miles. Drivers are not allowed to make change and the service runs from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"To top it off, we also have New Freedom, which I was planning on ending at the end of the year, but if this does not pass, I will have to renew it for another year," Oglesby told the council.

Oglesby said the last contract was 2016, which was $7.4 million a year with an escalator clause each year based on ridership, which did increase. The transportation budget has increased from $10 million each year to $15 million to accommodate the rising cost, Oglesby responded.

Oglesby asked the council members to trust and have faith in their department, but to no avail.

"This dollar amount is higher for better vehicles, better pay for operators in these entities, despite us taking in more as a city," Oglesby said. "This is us taking responsibility and changing the model based on the last model not working."

