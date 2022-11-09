Detroit's absentee ballots count going smoothly despite Trump call for 'protest'

Detroit — Even as former President Donald Trump urged his followers on social media Tuesday afternoon to “protest, protest, protest” Detroit's absentee ballot counting, tallying at the city's convention center was progressing without a hitch as of Tuesday night.

There was no evidence of disruption in the huge room at Huntington Place that was filled with hundreds of election workers, and scores of poll watchers and election challengers. The scene was a stark contrast to the chaos inside Detroit's absentee ballot-counting operation during the 2020 election.

Barbara West said she was a 2020 election worker when Trump supporters tried to halt the count.

"I didn't pay it no mind. It wasn't going to stop me from doing this important job," she said. West was among the Detroit elections poll workers who started at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"It all went smoothly," West said of the count taking place at Huntington. "It was very secure."

Anthony Rice, 63, of Detroit wore a sparkly silver suitcoat to perform his role as poll worker Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m feeling blessed,” he said.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, election officials said workers had already counted 53,000 absentee ballots. The counting of absentee ballots began at 7 a.m. Tuesday, when the polls opened. Detroit elections administrator Daniel Baxter said the count could be wrapped up by 4 a.m. Wednesday. It was expected around 80,000 absentee ballots would be counted, according to city election officials.

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said Thursday she anticipates a 28%-32% voter turnout in the state's largest city, a large decline from the 41% of registered voters who participated in the November 2018 election. There are approximately 508,000 registered voters in Detroit.

The vast convention center room was roughly three-quarters filled with over 125 tables where small groups of election workers, about three to five at each table, did the processing and counting of ballots. Hovering around them occasionally were poll watchers and election challengers.

The vast majority of Detroit’s election workers are Black, and many of the challengers are white — a sign of the political divide that looms over this process.

Detroit’s ability to count its absentee ballots has been the target of Trump and election deniers since the 2020 election when Joe Biden beat Trump in Michigan by more than 150,000 votes. Trump urged his followers on Truth Social to "protest, protest, protest."

In 2020, a group of Trump followers, fueled by conspiracies spread on social media, attempted to disrupt Detroit’s absentee ballot process, pounding on the windows to the room where counting was taking place and shouting “Stop the Count!” That effort failed — with one election worker blocking protesters from entering the room — just as a string of lawsuits have been roundly rejected, including one filed recently by Kristina Karamo, the GOP candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state. The suit was dismissed Monday, with Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny calling the complaint an attempt to “demonize” Detroit election workers.

The accusations have fueled both sides. There was no problem finding Detroit election workers, a temporary job, according to election officials. Many election workers, the majority of whom are Black women, recently told The News they are even more committed to doing the vital frontline work of counting ballots despite the GOP campaign to discredit their work.

Even as the GOP continues to question Detroit elections, the kind of disruption that occurred in 2020 is unlikely to happen again, said Chris Thomas, who oversaw Detroit's absentee ballot counting two years ago. He's also involved in this year's absentee ballot counting.

“I’m going to be pretty optimistic and say no," Thomas said in an interview with The News last month. "If it were to occur again it would end in about five minutes."

That’s because security has been beefed up. A team of private security workers kept an eye out for any behavior that violates the state's law. That includes an election challenger getting too close to an election inspector counting ballots or fraternizing between election inspectors and election challengers. Further, challengers are no longer allowed to roam the vast room as they were able to in 2020. Instead, they were assigned to a specific area.

Detroit Police has also increased its presence, said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. He declined to say how many more officers were assigned to the room. "Let's just say we learned lessons from previous years and we have responded," Hayes said. As of early Tuesday evening, there were no signs of disruption, Hayes said.

Another difference is that there are more Republicans this year working the Detroit election. An estimated 264 Republicans were trained to serve as election inspectors at the central counting board and another 129 were trained to serve as poll workers at the in-person voting precincts, according to the Detroit City Clerk's office.

That is a dramatic increase from prior elections, when few Republicans wanted to work the Detroit elections, Thomas said.