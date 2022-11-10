Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday.

Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, a suspect fired shots inside the business that struck two men, ages 60 and 44, before fleeing. The victims were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was described as a male with long black dreadlocks, 25-35 years old, about 6 feet tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white jogging suit with black stripes and black shoes at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

