Detroit police fatally shoot woman after family calls about assault

Detroit police fatally shot a woman Thursday night on the city's west side after a 911 call about the woman in a mental health crisis who reportedly assaulted a family member, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at a home near Meyers and Pilgrim, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a police spokesman.

Authorities received a call around 6:20 p.m. about someone in a mental health crisis who allegedly assaulted a relative, leaving them bloodied, police Chief James White told reporters.

The caller indicated the assailant, a family member who has been diagnosed as schizophrenic, was partly clothed, had multiple weapons and also had attacked her, the chief said.

Officers surrounded the home and attempted to negotiate with the assailant. At one point, she came to the door with a gun visible in the background, refused to come out, then closed the door, White told reporters.

Officers eventually entered the house, but a struggle ensued and gunshots were fired, the chief said. Police are investigating who opened fire first, White said."

The female was fatally wounded. The chief did not release further details on the incident or the officers involved.

The death comes a month after 20-year-old Porter Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a confrontation with Detroit police that was caught on camera.

The officers had ordered him to drop a knife he was wielding. When Burks lunged toward the officers, five opened fire, firing 38 bullets, 19 of which struck him, according to an autopsy report from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave as Michigan State Police investigate the shooting. A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit has been filed.

Officers last month shot a man who attempted to flee them and had a handgun. He was hospitalized in critical condition.