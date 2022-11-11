Driver fatally shot, crashes into garage on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead on the city's west side.

Officers were called to the 20100 block of Ardmore around 1:20 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

They found a man in a car that had crashed into a garage.

Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, Donakowski said.

Other details, including descriptions of a suspect, were not released Thursday night.