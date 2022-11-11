Driver fatally shot, crashes into garage on Detroit's west side
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead on the city's west side.
Officers were called to the 20100 block of Ardmore around 1:20 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.
They found a man in a car that had crashed into a garage.
Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, Donakowski said.
Other details, including descriptions of a suspect, were not released Thursday night.