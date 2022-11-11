Detroit Police: Children were 'primary concern' in shooting of Detroit woman

Detroit Police Chief James E. White on Friday said his department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman by officers Thursday night, saying the victim had already assaulted her young son and mother and the children in the home were officers' "primary concern."

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. in a home at the 15700 block of Meyers Road. Police responded to a 911 call that a mentally ill woman was armed with a knife and a bat had assaulted her seven-year-old son at a home on the 15700 block of Meyers Rd. around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday. A one-year-old child was also in the house at the time. The caller, who has been identified as the woman's mother, also reported that she had been assaulted and was injured and that her daughter had access to a firearm.

According to police, the caller had gone to the residence with her mother to check on her grandchildren and found her grandson bleeding. She knew that her daughter "was simply not right" as soon as she entered the house, White said. She also told police that her daughter had schizophrenia.

Police received a second call about five minutes after the first. The same woman reported that her daughter was pointing a gun at her and she urged police to speed up their response, White said. The woman later struggled with police over the gun and she was shot.

"Knowing that her daughter was not in a good state of mind, the mother and the grandmother attempted to leave," White said. "The subject punched the mother multiple times. The mother and the grandmother were able to get out of the house at which time the subject came out of the house at this point... she is partially clothed, she's in her underwear and she's waving and pointing the gun at them as they are leaving and calling the police."

The shooting comes roughly a month after Detroit Police fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks 38 times in three seconds. Burks also had a history of mental illness and reportedly suffered from schizophrenia. He had been holding a knife and had refused to drop it before officers killed him.

Burks' family filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Detroit and the five unnamed officers who shot Burks earlier this month.

White said there is a mental health crisis not only in Detroit but across the state and country as a whole.

"We see the results of having really no comprehensive treatment opportunity. Medicating someone and sending them out to the public isn't the answer," he said. "Notwithstanding her mental health issues, my focus is the officer's arrival inside, their decision to enter the facility."

According to White, officers arrived at the scene of Thursday's shooting within 10 minutes of the first call from the woman's relatives and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Officers asked the woman if the children inside were okay and if they could see them, White said. The woman opened the door and officers could see the children behind her but she did not allow the kids to answer.

Officers told the older child to go to his room and get away, White said. The woman reportedly became agitated and closed the door before coming back and opening the door a few minutes later as the officers were surrounding the house, White said. She engaged in conversation with the police and while she was distracted officers entered the house.

"When the officers rushed inside the door when the door was open she went for a gun and there was a struggle for that gun at which time officers fired shots," White said. "She did not shoot... when they (officers) rushed into the house, she reaches or runs towards the gun, gets their gun and then there's a struggle between the first officer inside the home and her."

While the first officer inside the home and the victim were wrestling for the gun, three other officers fired at the woman, White said. Four rounds have been accounted for as of Friday. A fifth officer was inside the home but did not fire any shots.

At the time of the struggle, the children were in a bedroom on the second floor. The victim's mother and grandmother were outside of the home, White said. They all appear to be okay as of Friday morning, he confirmed.

White said that police protocol was to be concerned for the safety and well-being of the children. The ongoing investigation into the incident will determine if the department's fatal force was appropriate in that situation and will look into why the officers entered the home.

"I certainly understand that when children are at risk, time is essential," he said. "We've seen 24-48 hour standoffs but I think when you have kids and you've got a report of her on the porch, in her underwear, she's clearly not in a good state of mind... it's less about her mental condition but quite frankly, it's more about children and their safety."

The three officers who shot the woman have been placed on paid administrative leave for 10 days, per Detroit police policy.

"If the suspect was alone in the house, we would have had the opportunity to utilize the barricaded gunman process which we have touted as very, very successful," White said. "Whether the officers were acting based on the fact that the children were in the home and the urgent necessity to get the children from the home is currently being investigated."

